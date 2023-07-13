United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $527.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.23.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $467.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $239.40 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

