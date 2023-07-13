Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on U. DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Shares of U stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

