Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
NYSE UUU opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
About Universal Security Instruments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.