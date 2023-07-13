Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 266.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Vale Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.