Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.25.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.98 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1124567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

