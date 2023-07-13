Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $6.45. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,660,360 shares trading hands.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

