Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Virtu Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 78,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

