Wealth Architects LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

