Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.10

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and traded as low as $11.56. Weichai Power shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 632,020 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services.

