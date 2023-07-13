West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

