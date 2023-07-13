Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.856 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 203,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

