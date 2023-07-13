Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.91

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and traded as low as $28.33. Wilmar International shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 31,613 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

