Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,850 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.10) to GBX 4,250 ($54.68) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,066.67.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.80.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

