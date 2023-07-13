Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

MSFT stock opened at $337.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.56. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

