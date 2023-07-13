Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

