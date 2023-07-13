Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.93

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and traded as low as $34.61. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 556,514 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 471,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,171,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

