ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

