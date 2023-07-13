Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Zuora has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. Research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 8,200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

