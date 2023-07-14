15,339 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agilysys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

