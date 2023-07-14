175,500 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

