2,491 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,156 shares of company stock worth $19,085,227. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

EW opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

