6,900 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

