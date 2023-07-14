ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 16,498 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

