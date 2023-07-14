Adam Elsesser Sells 9,666 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34.

On Thursday, May 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $319.07 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.65 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,994.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

