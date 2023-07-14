AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

