Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 7,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

