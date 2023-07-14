Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $287,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,456.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

