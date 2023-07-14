Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 5th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,170,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $432,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

