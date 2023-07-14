Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.