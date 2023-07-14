Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

