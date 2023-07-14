Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 74,003 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

