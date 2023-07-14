América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,766 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

