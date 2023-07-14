Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Calton & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,975 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.51.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

