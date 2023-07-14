Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.