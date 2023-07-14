Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

