Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $161.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

