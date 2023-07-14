Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.27.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.