ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

