ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

