Asio Capital LLC Sells 86 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

