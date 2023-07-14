Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,245 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 46.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

RF opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.