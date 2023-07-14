Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,893 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.7 %

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.