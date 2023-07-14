Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 757 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $146.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $2,570,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,935,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,380,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,912 shares of company stock valued at $44,348,835. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

