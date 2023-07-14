Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $53.82 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

