Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after acquiring an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

