Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.