Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.1 %

EXPE stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.28.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

