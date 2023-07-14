Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,321 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

FMC stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

