Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 16,971 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

