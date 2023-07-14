Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $283.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $286.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

